



BOSTON (CBS) – Every step Marty Levenson takes, he knows it’s much bigger than himself. On Marathon Monday, Levenson will be running his eighth Boston Marathon in honor of his lifelong friend Rich Kennedy, who’s battling ALS.

“He’s always been tough, and this is the test of his life,” Levenson said.

Fifty-nine-year-old Kennedy, who’s nickname is Ratt, was diagnosed with the disease three years ago. And it’s a battle he’s all too familiar with. He’s fought ALS as a spectator, caregiver and physical therapist, and, now, patient.

Kennedy is the third in his family to be diagnosed with ALS. Both his father and younger brother died from it, but he’s holding onto to hope that new treatments can help him.

“If you look at what my dad faced, it was a death sentence. I look at what my brother, Jimmy, faced,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy hopes his story will be different and he’ll run the Boston Marathon again.

“Boston I’ve run 31 times and have every intention of running a 32nd time. That’s my optimism. That’s my faith in Dr. Brown and research we are doing,”

These two buddies have been by each other’s side since the 1970s.

Levenson had his own challenges. He’s completely blind in one eye and had two hip replacements. Still, he’s already raised more than $24,000 for the Angel Fund and hopes to do more.

Kennedy will cheer on his friend from Mile Marker 24. “Mile 24 is where my dad used to bring us.”

To donate, visit Levenson’s funding page.