



MANSFIELD (CBS) – Ronald Webster of Mansfield is embarrassed to say he was scammed out of thousands of dollars from people claiming to be with the Social Security Fraud Department. “I got scammed big time. I feel like an idiot,” Webster said.

The caller threatened to cancel his driver’s license, and even said there was a warrant out for his arrest. A fake police officer also got on the call. “She even gave me her badge number and said somebody had used my Social Security Number at five different banks and named all five. Until we find the person who is guilty they are going to hold me responsible,” he said.

He was told the only way to fix the problem was go the bank, withdraw all his money from his accounts then go buy gift cards at Shaw’s and Stop and Shop and he read back the numbers on the card. “Little did I know while I am giving him that number he’s cashing it,” Webster said.

Ronald says he was on the phone with the scammers for four hours. They robbed him of $5,000 worth of gift cards and they were about to take more money from him when his son stepped in. “He walked in the house while I was still on the phone talking to them and he said ‘Dad that’s a fraud!’” he said.

His son Ronald Webster Jr. was heartbroken over what happened to his dad. “I can’t believe you would take advantage of people like that,” Webster Jr. said.

The 77-year-old veteran admits he wasn’t in a good place because he recently lost his wife of 59 years and cares for his 40-year-old daughter with Down syndrome.

Now he’s warning others to be careful. “I never thought it would happen to me. It seemed so real everything they did and said,” he said.

The scammers got away but there’s a happy ending. The family recently set up a GoFundMe page to replace the money that was stolen and within three days he ended up with $5300.

Needless to say, Webster was very thankful for the kindness of those who helped him get back on his feet. “Oh God! Eternally grateful and it gave me faith back in mankind,” he smiled.