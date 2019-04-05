



BOSTON (CBS) – The National Hurricane Center is out with its list of names for the 2019 tropical storm season, and there’s one that will stand out to WBZ-TV viewers.

Yes, we could see Hurricane Barry, which brings to mind none other than meteorologist Barry Burbank, who has been at the station for more than 40 years.

Hurricane @BarryWBZ? The list of names for the 2019 tropical storm season is out, and there’s one that will stand out to WBZ-TV viewers https://t.co/1xFjTnTK2y pic.twitter.com/gzlw0RWitg — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 5, 2019

Experts are predicting a slightly below-average hurricane season in the Atlantic for 2019, forecasting about 23 named storms and five hurricanes.

Here’s the full list of names from the National Hurricane Center:

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dorian

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy