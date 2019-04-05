Comments
Andrea
BOSTON (CBS) – The National Hurricane Center is out with its list of names for the 2019 tropical storm season, and there’s one that will stand out to WBZ-TV viewers.
Yes, we could see Hurricane Barry, which brings to mind none other than meteorologist Barry Burbank, who has been at the station for more than 40 years.
Experts are predicting a slightly below-average hurricane season in the Atlantic for 2019, forecasting about 23 named storms and five hurricanes.
Here’s the full list of names from the National Hurricane Center:
Andrea
Barry
Chantal
Dorian
Erin
Fernand
Gabrielle
Humberto
Imelda
Jerry
Karen
Lorenzo
Melissa
Nestor
Olga
Pablo
Rebekah
Sebastien
Tanya
Van
Wendy