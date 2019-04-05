



COHASSET (CBS) – Welding is the cause of a fire that destroyed a South Main Street auto body shop Thursday, authorities said Friday.

The fire started in a repair bay, according to investigators. The owner tried to put out the fire, but oil and gas in the shop helped the flames spread through the building, completely destroying the business and an apartment above.

Damage is estimated at $300,000.

It took nearly two hours for 40 firefighters from several South Shore communities to help the Cohasset Fire Department contain the fire. Hazardous materials and a report of ammunition was a concern.

Now officials have a possible environmental concern on their hands. A representative from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was called in after gallons of water mixed with oil from the repair shop seeped into a storm drain.

No one was injured in the fire.