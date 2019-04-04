  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:Dr. Mallika Marshall, Flu Vaccine, health, HealthWatch


BOSTON (CBS) – Four children have died from the flu in Massachusetts so far this season, a stark reminder of why it’s so important to get vaccinated every year. Now, the National Institutes of Health has begun the first human trial of a “universal” flu vaccine.

This novel flu vaccine was designed to provide long-lasting protection for all age groups against multiple influenza subtypes, including seasonal flu viruses and those that can cause deadly pandemics.

This first study is a Phase 1 trial which will look at the vaccine’s safety and side effects, as well as how robustly it stimulates the immune system in humans. They hope to report the results of this trial early next year.

Dr. Mallika Marshall

