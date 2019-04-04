BOSTON (CBS) – David Ortiz stopped in at Sarah Greenwood School in Dorchester to pass out Red Sox hats to students and hobnob with Wally on Thursday morning.

It’s part of the Calling All Kids program, an effort to connect baseball to the next generation of fans.

Students at the Greenwood School cheered as Ortiz took the stage and later handed out the hats and took photos with students.

“Kids are the future, you know,” Ortiz said.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was also at the event and said he did run into one problem. “One little guy in there, I said ‘Do you want a hat,?’ and he said, ‘No, I’m a Yankees fan.’”

For the third year in a row, the Red Sox and JetBlue distributed more than 46,000 hats to Boston Public Schools students and staff at 104 schools.

“Our main goal is to make every student feel like they are part of the team, and this year is particularly special because of the championship banner incorporated into the hat design,” said Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy, who, along with Linda Pizzuti Henry, attended the event.