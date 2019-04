WALPOLE (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted someone in Walpole Wednesday night.

Walpole Police say 31-year-old Ian Crowley is wanted in connection with an assault and battery with a knife which took place in the 500 block of Common Street at 7 pm.

Crowley fled the area on foot. He is wearing a dark Fila jump suit.

A reverse 911 call was sent out to residents after the incident.

Additional photo of suspect from Common Street incident. Search efforts ongoing. pic.twitter.com/hvzvsbta7x — Chief Carmichael (@WalpoleChief) April 4, 2019

“If seen, please call 9-1-1 and do NOT approach,” Walpole Police said on Facebook.