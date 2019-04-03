



WESTWOOD (CBS) — New efforts to fix an infamous bridge in Westwood will soon begin. Crews have already raised the East Street Bridge, but now they are lowering the road to avoid future accidents.

Over the years, the bridge has been the cause of many crashes involving trucks. It was very low, and it peeled back the tops of trucks.

Once, lobsters ended up all over the road after a truck hit the bridge. Another time, it was frozen fish fillets. And then, there was a neighboring town’s brand new fire truck that got ruined.

But now, the end of an era may be at hand. “The town is very excited to see this accomplished and finally lowering the road to give the full clearance under that bridge so it doesn’t get hit,” said town manager Mike Gillette.

The T owns the bridge, and had raised it two feet. Starting April 13, the town will close East St. for a time, to lower the road another foot.

James Madigan lives nearby. “It might be the end of the entertainment for the trucks, but for the cars I think it will solve the problem, the car accidents,” Madigan said.

“It’s kind of solved all of the problems. There used to be the big curve that used to stick out a lot, it’s not there anymore,” said neighbor Paul St. Laurent.