



BOSTON (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who is accused of spying on a woman in a bathroom stall at North Shore Community College.

Campus police say the incident happened Tuesday night inside a building that runs along Broad Street. A faculty member says she saw a man lying on the floor and looking up at her while she was in a bathroom stall. She cried out for help, but by the time police got inside the building, the suspect had escaped.

“Well we had one of the rare incidents here in our Lynn campus where we had a person from the public come into the women’s room and pretty much scare one of our faculty members who was using one of the stalls,” said Patricia Gentile, North Shore Community College President.

The incident was unnerving to students who say it’s a safe campus.

“I was scared that, that would happen to me. I don’t like public restrooms so I personally do not use them,” said student Kerri Atwood.

“I always look around, see if there’s no extra people around,” said student Chantal Pierre.

The woman says she saw the man peering up at her from the floor.

“She was OK, and in fact she was pretty courageous. Not only did she yell out, and our campus police heard her and immediately responded, she took a picture of the suspect,” Gentile said.

The suspect has been identified by police as a 22-year-old man standing 5’8″ tall and weighing 160 pounds. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police are urging the campus community to remain vigilant and not approach the individual