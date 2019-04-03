  • WBZ TVOn Air

QUINCY (CBS) — For a fifth year in a row, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker had his head shaved to support cancer research at Children’s Hospital. And this time he was joined at the event by Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

Big Papi wasn’t there to get a haircut himself Wednesday, but he did give one to Sox president Sam Kennedy.

“It’s an honor for me to be part of this team to raise money for a wonderful cause,” Ortiz said. “This is a town that I love from the bottom of my heart.”

Gov. Charlie Baker got his head shaved while David Ortiz gave Red Sox President Sam Kennedy a haircut (WBZ-TV)

“All we really do is put up with the ego-shattering reality of what we look like without any hair,” Baker said. “And in some respects, given the horror and the agony that so many people who go through cancer go through, it’s a tiny little price to pay for a really good cause.”

Gov. Charlie Baker, mid-hair cut (WBZ-TV)

The “Saving by Shaving” fundraiser at Granite Telecommunications in Quincy raised $6.5 million to benefit The Cancer Research Fund at Boston’s Children’s Hospital.

Other celebrities getting a buzz on Tuesday included Paul Wahlberg, Joe Andruzzi and Quincy Mayor Tom Koch.

