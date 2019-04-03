BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has joined a pretty elite group in Bruins history. With a goal and an assist in Boston’s 6-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, the winger became just the 10th player in Bruins franchise history to notch 100 points in a season.

Marchand gave Boston a 3-0 lead with his 36th goal of the season, cleaning up a mess in front of Columbus netminder Sergei Bobrovsky with 4:46 left in the second period. He hit the century mark for the season with a secondary assist on David Pastrnak’s goal just 37 seconds into the third period, and let his teammates know how much he admires them as they celebrated the goal (there may be a few stray naughty words that made it on the NBC broadcast):

"I love you guys." Listen to the @NHLBruins after @Bmarch63 collected his 100th point of the season. pic.twitter.com/1ChyQrFFOI — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 3, 2019

Marchand is the first Bruins player to hit 100 points in a season since Joe Thornton accomplished the feat in the 2002-03 season. Here are the other B’s he joins on that elite list:

Johnny Bucyk (1970-71)

Phil Esposito (who accomplished the feat six times)

Ken Hodge (1970-71, 1973-74)

Joe Juneau (1992-93)

Rick Middleton (1980-81, 1983-84)

Adam Oates (1992-93, 1993-94)

Bobby Orr (who had six straight 100-point seasons from 1969-75)

Barry Pederson (1982-83, 1983-84)

Joe Thornton (2002-03)

But for Marchand, all that mattered was the Bruins got the win on Tuesday night, clinching home-ice in the first round of the playoffs in the process.

“It’s a cool personal stat. But at the end of the day – I’ve said this before – it all goes towards the same goal, which is getting to the playoffs and we’re right there. It just shows again how good of a group we have,” said Marchand.

His head coach was much more amped about Marchand’s individual accomplishment.

“Couldn’t be prouder,” said Bruce Cassidy, who was an assistant coach for the Providence Bruins when Marchand was making his way to the NHL. “He’s a kid that came through Providence a long time ago – we were both much younger people. He’s worked really, really hard. I’m gonna guess he’s worked as hard as anyone in the National Hockey League to round out his shot, his puck play.”

Marchand did make sure he secured the puck after logging his 100th point, which he plans on giving to his father, Kevin.

“It’s going to my parents,” said Marchand. “Couldn’t have happened without them. I think they’ll enjoy it.”