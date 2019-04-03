  • WBZ TVOn Air

BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire boy was seriously injured and his father was also hospitalized when they were hit by a car Wednesday morning while walking to the school bus.

The 47-year-old father and 8-year-old son were hit around 7:15 a.m. on Back River Road in Bedford.

Bedford Police said an 18-year-old was backing out of a driveway in a 2010 Chevy Malibu when he hit the pair.

Police described the father’s injuries as non-life threatening. The boy remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

