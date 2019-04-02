



BOSTON (CBS) – We’re tracking a quick hitting coastal storm that will strengthen off the Carolina coast Tuesday and pass southeast of Nantucket Wednesday morning. Let’s dive right in to the details.

TIMELINE:

The rain arrives around or just after midnight. It will fall steadily and at times heavily overnight into the Wednesday morning commute. During the morning commute, the rain begins changing to some wet snow in parts of Worcester and Middlesex counties and across southern New Hampshire. The rain and wet snow taper off from west to east between 9 and 11 a.m.

It’s a very quick moving storm and a rapid recovery Wednesday afternoon with sunshine emerging and temperatures climbing well into the 50’s.

RAIN AND SNOW AMOUNTS:

The heaviest rain will fall across southeastern Mass., especially over the Cape and Islands. Expect about .5″ of rain in the Boston area and up to 1 – 1.5″ over the Cape. Lower amounts to the northwest.

As for snow, the best chance of any accumulation locally would be in Worcester County and western Middlesex County. A coating to perhaps as much as an inch is possible on grassy and colder surfaces. Road surfaces will be warm enough that snow should melt on contact.

WIND:

This storm is going to be a deep area of low pressure, packing a decent punch of wind as it passes by our area. While the strongest gusts will remain just offshore, the Cape and Islands may catch the fringe of the core of strongest winds Wednesday morning.

Current wind gust forecast:

Cape and Islands: 45-55 mph

Bristol and Plymouth counties and immediate coastline from Boston to Cape Ann: 35-45 mph

Rest of area northwest of I-95: 15-35 mph

COASTAL FLOODING:

The tides are not astronomically high. Also, the high tides are coming around 11 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday, (generally before and after the peak of the storm), so no significant coastal flooding is expected.