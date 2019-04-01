BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Health is warning residents that a person with measles visited several areas in Greater Boston while they were infectious. Other people may have been exposed to the disease at that time.

The person was at these locations during the following times:

Tuesday, March 26 1:40 p.m. – 4:40 p.m. – KKatie’s Burger Bar at 38 Main Street Ext., Plymouth

Wednesday, March 27 8:40 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. – Starbucks at 12 Market Place Drive, Waltham 2:05 p.m. – 4:20 p.m. – Framingham Service Plaza on the Mass Pike Westbound, Framingham

Thursday, March 28 8:50 a.m. – 11:10 a.m. – Staples at 800 Lexington Street, Waltham 9:10 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. – Dunkin’ at Wal-Lex Shopping Center on 876A Lexington Street, Waltham 11:55 a.m. – 2:05 p.m. – Whole Foods at 990 Lyannough Road, Hyannis 2:00 p.m. – 4:05 p.m. – Target at 250 Granite Street, Braintree



“Those who were exposed and begin to develop symptoms of measles should call their healthcare provider before visiting an office, clinic, or emergency department,” said the D.O.H.

Symptoms can occur between 10 days and two weeks after exposure and appear to be a cold (runny nose, cough, fever). The D.O.H. said, “a rash occurs on the skin 2-4 days after the initial symptoms develop. The rash usually appears first on the head and then moves downward. The rash typically lasts a few days and then disappears in the same order.”