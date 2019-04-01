BOSTON (CBS) — An auto body shop owner from Shrewsbury is accused of damaging cars to get more money out of insurance companies.

Adam Haddad, 42, owns ADH Collison of Boston Inc. in Everett and Accurate Collision Inc. in Worcester. He is facing 42 charges including motor vehicle insurance fraud, attempted larceny and malicious destruction of property.

The Attorney General’s office says on a regular basis Haddad would take a customer’s car and damage it further before drawing up his repair quotes.

There is also allegedly surveillance video from one of the shops, showing Haddad smashing cars with sledgehammers, wood, or mallets.

“The investigation revealed that over the past four years, Haddad regularly enhanced damage, and caused new damage, to customer’s vehicles in order to falsely inflate appraisal repair quotes for labor, paint and parts reimbursement requests,” the Attorney General’s office said. “Haddad would then make an additional profit by pocketing the insurance company’s check and not completing the necessary repairs on the customers’ cars.”

Haddad allegedly stole $170,000 from 11 different insurance companies.