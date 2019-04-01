BOSTON (CBS/AP) – A computer issue is causing delays for major airlines around the country Monday morning, including at Boston’s Logan Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that several airlines were dealing with computer issues. The agency recommended people contact their airline directly for flight information and updates.

There are delays already at airports in Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami and Detroit. Southwest, American Airlines, JetBlue, Delta and Alaska were among the airlines with issues.

Southwest issued a ground stop for about 40 minutes before lifting it just after 7 a.m. Service has since resumed, but residual delays were expected.

“We’re working with customers on any impacts to their travel plans and we appreciate their understanding as we place nothing higher than the safe operation of every flight,” Southwest said in a statement.

Delta also said the issue has been resolved. The airline does not anticipate any cancellations and says crews are working to resolve some resulting delays.

American Airlines told passengers on social media that AeroData is experiencing a technical issue and “they’re working on a fix as quickly as they can.”

