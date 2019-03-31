



BOSTON (CBS) – Two “brothers from another mother” visited the Pet Parade this week, hoping to be adopted through Paw-Affection Dachshund Rescue.

Rocky and Spunky are looking for their forever homes. They are both about eight years old. Spunky is a mix with a Pomeranian.

Paw-Affection is hoping the dogs can be adopted together. They love the companionship of humans and love dogs. They’re good lap dogs, but also enjoy going for long walks.

Spunky and Rocky are among several dogs up for adoption through Paw-Affection. For more information, visit their website.