FOXBORO (CBS) — The Rolling Stones announced Saturday they are postponing more than a dozen of their upcoming shows. The band was scheduled to play Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on June 8.

“Mick Jagger has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible,” said a statement from the Rolling Stones.

The next leg of the “No Filter” tour was scheduled to start April 20 in Miami. Fifteen shows through June 29 have been postponed.

It is unclear when the rescheduled concerts will be, but already purchased tickets will be honored for the show date.

Mick Jagger said in the statement: “I hate letting our fans down and I’m hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour but am looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can.”