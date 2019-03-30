  • WBZ TV

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (CBS) – Saturday afternoon police tracked and arrested a fugitive suspected of killing a woman in a New Bedford car crash on Wednesday.

James Bennett-Werra, 21, was already a fugitive at the time of the crash, having cut off his court-ordered electronic monitoring device, police said.

Authorities said he was fleeing from Fairhaven Police, who tried to stop the car, when he crashed into another vehicle, killing Janet Murphy, 68, and seriously injuring another occupant.

Bennett-Werra allegedly fled from the crash scene on foot.

Bennett-Werra has been sought by the Massachusetts Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section since the accident. On Saturday afternoon, he was found and arrested at a Pawtucket, R.I., residence.

He was brought to the Pawtucket Police Department and booked as a fugitive from justice. He will be held pending rendition to Massachusetts.

Bennett-Werra was previously convicted of assault and battery on a family or household member and of carrying a dangerous weapon. After serving time, he had been paroled to a family member’s home and ordered to wear a monitoring bracelet. It is believed he cut off the bracelet on March 25. Parole officers immediately began searching for him.

