  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMTails of Valor
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMFour Sides of the Story: Holy Loyola!
    3:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    5:00 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arlington News, Power Lines

ARLINGTON (CBS) — Police in Arlington were forced to temporarily close Hibbert Street at Rublee Street overnight after a power line fell and burst into flames.

A downed power line in Arlington sparked a fire on the road overnight (Photo Via Arlington, MA Police Twitter)

A man who lives nearby told WBZ-TV that branches came down on the wires, causing them to come down around 1 a.m.

“If you’ve ever been in a missile attack, or an explosion, that’s pretty much what it seemed like,” he said. “It was big and white hot light.”

An electrical fire was sparked by a downed power line early Saturday morning (Photo Via Arlington, MA Police Twitter)

Police confirmed the incident was electrical, not weather related. Fortunately, no one was injured and no property was damaged.

The road was closed for hours but has since reopened.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s