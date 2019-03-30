ARLINGTON (CBS) — Police in Arlington were forced to temporarily close Hibbert Street at Rublee Street overnight after a power line fell and burst into flames.

A man who lives nearby told WBZ-TV that branches came down on the wires, causing them to come down around 1 a.m.

“If you’ve ever been in a missile attack, or an explosion, that’s pretty much what it seemed like,” he said. “It was big and white hot light.”

Police confirmed the incident was electrical, not weather related. Fortunately, no one was injured and no property was damaged.

The road was closed for hours but has since reopened.