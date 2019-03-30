WHITMAN (CBS) – A Whitman man was arrested Friday after police said they seized 138 bottles of THC-infused drinks and a homemade firearm from his home.

Whitman Police Chief Scott D. Benton said the Derek Sheehan allegedly sold THC-infused drinks to an undercover police detective three times in March, which police said contained 100-150 milligrams of THC.

The W.E.B Major Crimes and Drug Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Plymouth County Bureau of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant of Sheehan’s home Friday, where they found an allegedly unregistered firearm, which they said Sheehan assembled himself after buying parts on the “dark web.”

Police said they also seized 138 bottles of THC-infused drinks, THC-infused cookies, a bag containing mushrooms, THC vape cartridges and marijuana. According to police, they also found containers of liquid they believe is used to produce the THC-infused beverages. Police said they found two blue pills and $5,000 cash in Sheehan’s home and 25 of the beverages and a pound of marijuana in Sheehan’s car.

“This was a comprehensive investigation that resulted in the arrest of an individual who was flagrantly violating our drug and firearm laws and — in my opinion — specifically targeting kids and young adults with these products,” Benton said.

Sheehan, 35, of Whitman, will face multiple drug charges as well as a charge of possession of a large capacity firearm. He is being held at the Plymouth House of Corrections on $75,000 bail pending his arraignment in Brockton District Court, which is scheduled for Monday.

The W.E.B. Task Force is a combined unit consisting of detectives from the Whitman, West Bridgewater, East Bridgewater, Bridgewater and Bridgewater State University Police departments.