WHITMAN (CBS) – A Whitman man was arrested Friday after police said they seized 138 bottles of THC-infused drinks and a homemade firearm from his home.

(Photo credit: Whitman Police Department)

Whitman Police Chief Scott D. Benton said the Derek Sheehan allegedly sold THC-infused drinks to an undercover police detective three times in March, which police said contained 100-150 milligrams of THC.

Derek Sheehan. (Photo credit: Whitman Police Department)

The W.E.B Major Crimes and Drug Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Plymouth County Bureau of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant of Sheehan’s home Friday, where they found an allegedly unregistered firearm, which they said Sheehan assembled himself after buying parts on the “dark web.”

(Photo credit: Whitman Police Department)

Police said they also seized 138 bottles of THC-infused drinks, THC-infused cookies, a bag containing mushrooms, THC vape cartridges and marijuana. According to police, they also found containers of liquid they believe is used to produce the THC-infused beverages. Police said they found two blue pills and $5,000 cash in Sheehan’s home and 25 of the beverages and a pound of marijuana in Sheehan’s car.

(Photo credit: Whitman Police Department)

“This was a comprehensive investigation that resulted in the arrest of an individual who was flagrantly violating our drug and firearm laws and — in my opinion — specifically targeting kids and young adults with these products,” Benton said.

Sheehan, 35, of Whitman, will face multiple drug charges as well as a charge of possession of a large capacity firearm. He is being held at the Plymouth House of Corrections on $75,000 bail pending his arraignment in Brockton District Court, which is scheduled for Monday.

The W.E.B. Task Force is a combined unit consisting of detectives from the Whitman, West Bridgewater, East Bridgewater, Bridgewater and Bridgewater State University Police departments.

