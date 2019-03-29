



BOSTON (CBS) — A year ago at this time, every single thing involving the Patriots was dramatic. From the mysterious Malcolm Butler benching, to the Super Bowl loss, to the reported friction boiling among Tom Brady/Bill Belichick/Rob Gronkowski/Robert Kraft, the Patriots were ripe for the soap opera storylines.

A year later, the fact that the Patriots were able to win a Super Bowl after all of that has gone a long way in preventing over-dramatizing of any stories this time around. That’s despite a high number of coaches leaving the staff, Rob Gronkowski retiring, and Greg Schiano stepping down from a job which he never formally held.

But this year, there’s more confidence that the Patriots can weather whatever offseason storms come their way. And, in a conversation with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on SiriusXM radio, Belichick said his relationship with Brady continues to be as strong as ever.

“I love football. I love learning about football. I think Tom is the same. I think we’ve learned from each other, and we’ve been able to grow together,” Belichick said, per Boston.com. “I think it’s a thriving relationship that never gets old.”

Considering their relationship is professional much more than it is personal, Belichick spoke to the amount of work that’s required on both ends for the end result to yield success on the football field.

“I think Tom and I have spent a lot of time building that philosophy, understanding what we’re each thinking in certain situations, so when they come up, he can anticipate what I want to do, I can anticipate what he’d like to do,” Belichick said. “We try to get the best thing. I’d say we both work at it.”

Belichick accepted the Patriots’ head coaching job in 2000, the same year he’d end up drafting Brady in the sixth round, thus changing the fate of the franchise forever. Together, they’ve won six Super Bowls and reached three more Super Bowls, winning The 2019 season will be their 20th season together in New England.