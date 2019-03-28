



BOSTON (CBS) – Yawkey Station on the Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail line is getting a name change. The stop near Fenway Park is being renamed Lansdowne Station just in time for the Red Sox home opener.

The change comes after Yawkey Way outside Fenway Park was renamed Jersey Street last year. Red Sox owner John Henry said that the name change was necessary because he is “haunted” by the history of racism associated with the team’s previous owner, Tom Yawkey.

According to the MBTA, the station was renamed “in accordance with the MBTA’s station naming policy, which includes guidance to prioritize local geography such nearby streets, squares, or neighborhoods.”

The name change takes effect on Monday, April 8, the day before the Sox home opener.