Filed Under:Danvers News


DANVERS (CBS) – Two elderly people were rescued when a car they were in flipped over in Danvers.

A witness says a group of bystanders helped lift the car back onto its side, then grabbed a rock to keep it steady while they worked to get the victims out.

The crash happened on Route 114 Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash involved at least two other cars.

An elderly couple was rescued after a rollover crash in Danvers (WBZ-TV)

One Good Samaritan who jumped in to help says about ten people rushed in to free the couple.

“Everyone was holding the car steady holding the door up,” the witness told WBZ. “By that time the fire department came and they pushed everybody away saying the car was going to be unsteady and they had to put the jacks up and they had to cut the roof open to get the guy out.”

Firefighters were able to get both people out. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to fully recover.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

