



MIDDLETON (CBS) — Vandals targeted a summer camp in Middleton, smashing windows and ripping sinks out of the wall. The camp is used by the Boys & Girls Club of Lynn.

The Creighton Pond Camp has been around since the 1960s, providing summer fun for countless kids on the North Shore.

“Sinks were ripped out from the walls, showers, stalls, and the list goes on and on,” said Middleton Police Det. Adam Maccini.

Someone broke into the main building and senselessly trashed it, breaking anything they could. This is where hundreds of kids spend their summers.

“A lot of our kids would come from single parent household, low income, and this is their opportunity to come out here and they come out here and build friendships and make memories and get away from the city and come up to the camp and learn how to swim and just be able to get out of the city and be in an environment where they can be free and run around without any of the stresses,” said Brian Theirrien, from the Boys & Girls Club of Lynn.

There are a few clues left behind, but maybe just enough for police. “Where is that aggression coming from that they have to take baseball bats to the interior of the building, to cause that much mayhem is troublesome,” Maccini said.

Police say they are looking for whoever was responsible.