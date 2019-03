NORFOLK (CBS) – Three students were taken to the hospital after a school bus was rear-ended in Norfolk Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Main Street near Clark Street around 7:30 a.m. The principal of Tri-County High School in Franklin was called to the scene, though it’s not clear if the students on the bus were from that school.

A heavily damaged car was towed from the area.

No further details are currently available.