PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) – Patients at Hasbro Children’s Hospital got some love from way above – the International Space Station – for their “Good Night Lights” tradition.

They received a special message from NASA astronaut Anne McClain Wednesday about the nightly routine, in which office buildings, hotels, police cruisers and other volunteers blink lights at 8:30 p.m. in a goodnight message to kids at the Providence hospital. The idea is to let patients know they are never forgotten.

“To all of you on Earth shining a light for this magic minute, keep up your efforts,” McClain said in a video recording. “Everyone on the ISS wishes you a wonderful evening on our beautiful planet Earth. Good Night Lights from the International Space Station.”

Patients said the message was something they never expected. The Good Night Lights tradition has been going strong since 2016.

