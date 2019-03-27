



BOSTON (CBS) — With no long-term successor to Tom Brady on the Patriots’ roster, the offseason has been filled with some outside speculation that the team could try to acquire Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen. Now, with the draft a month away, some real reporting has tied the Patriots to Rosen.

Joel Klatt said Wednesday on “Undisputed” that the Patriots — and the Giants and Chargers — have all expressed interest in acquiring Rosen. One of those teams has already offered up a second-round pick for Rosen, but Klatt didn’t share which team made that offer.

“There are three teams that I have heard and I know are very interested in Josh Rosen, and that’s New England, that’s the New York Giants, and that’s the LA Chargers. And one of those have already offered a second-round pick,” Klatt said. “Those are the three teams that have expressed some interest. There is one of those that has offered firmly a second-round pick for Josh Rosen.”

Klatt added that the Cardinals want a first-round pick for Rosen, whom they drafted last year at No. 10 overall, but likely won’t get their asking price.

“Arizona is waiting for a first. I don’t think they’ll get it,” Klatt said. “But right now, there’s a second-round pick on the table.”

For the sake of record keeping, here’s a look at each of those team’s draft capital for the first three rounds of next month’s draft:

PATRIOTS

First, 32nd overall

Second, 56th overall

Second, 64th overall

Third, 73rd overall

Third (comp), 97th overall

Third (comp), 101st overall GIANTS

First, 6th overall

First, 17th overall

Second, 37th overall

Third, 95th overall CHARGERS

First, 28th overall

Second, 60th overall

Third, 91st overall

With the Cardinals owning the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft, and with new head coach Kliff Kingsbury apparently having his eyes on Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray, it does appear as though Arizona is willing to give up on Rosen after just one season. The 22-year-old Rosen threw 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as a rookie.

“So he’s gonna get moved,” Klatt said. “Just, what is the price? I think they’re kind of waiting for the timing and ultimately what is that second-round pick? But I don’t think that they’re going to get a first for him.”