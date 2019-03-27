



BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ coaching staff saw a long line of people exit New England this offseason. Now, the team is bringing back a familiar face.

Jerod Mayo announced Wednesday via Instagram that he’s returning to the Patriots as a member of the coaching staff.

Mayo’s caption read:

Dear Friends, Family and Patriots Nation,

It is with great excitement, passion, and sense of purpose to share with you that I have accepted Coach Belichick’s offer to rejoin the New England Patriots as a Coach. I am eager to get started and work hard alongside so many of my former coaches and teammates, all who I know to be solely focused on maintaining the winning culture we have come to know as the Patriot Way. I want to thank my loved ones, The Kraft Family, Bill Belichick and

most importantly my wife Chantel and our four children, for their constant support as we enter this exciting new chapter of our lives. LETS GOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, Mayo will be the team’s new linebackers coach.

Mayo was originally a 10th overall selection for the Patriots in the 2008 draft out of Tennessee. He averaged 15 games played per year through his first five seasons, before injuries limited him to 12 total games combine over the course of the 2013 and 2014 seasons. He was on the field for all 16 games in 2015, but he was placed on injured reserve in the postseason. That was his final season in the NFL. In retirement, Mayo has co-hosted a television program with Curran and worked a job in financial services.

Mayo earned First Team All-Pro honors in 2010, in addition to making two Pro Bowls (2010, 2012) and earning Defensive Rookie Of The Year honors in 2008.

The 33-year-old Mayo will join a defensive coaching staff that will be headed by defensive coordinator Greg Sciano. The Patriots saw defensive play caller/linebackers coach Brian Flores leave to become the Dolphins’ head coach. Cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer, assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski and wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea joined Flores in the departure to Miami. Defensive line coach Brendan Daly left to take a job with the Chiefs.

Earlier this week, the Patriots reportedly hired Bob Fraser to the defensive coaching staff, according to the Boston Herald.

Mayo’s younger brother, Deron, is the Patriots’ assistant strength and conditioning coach.