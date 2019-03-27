Filed Under:Boston News, Real Estate

BOSTON (AP) — The real estate sales in Massachusetts have increased over last year.

The Massachusetts Association of Realtors said Wednesday that closed sales for single-family homes and condominiums this past February increased over last February’s totals. Home sales rose about nine percent while condo sales rose about 7 percent.

The association also reported that the median price for a single-family home increased in February over last year but the median price for condominiums declined.

The median home price in Massachusetts rose nearly 8 percent to $377,000 while the median condo price dropped three percent to $349,000.

