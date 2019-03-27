



BOSTON (CBS) – A new study from the American Cancer Society finds that even light physical activity can help you live longer than just sitting around. Light activity includes walking slowly, fishing, playing pool, and even household chores like vacuuming and putting groceries away.

After looking at data on almost 100,000 adults, researchers found that if the least active adults replace 30 minutes of sitting with any kind of light activity, they could have a 14-percent lower risk of dying. Make it moderate-to-vigorous activity, the risk of dying prematurely drops by 45-percent.

So instead of just sitting around watching TV, get up and fold some laundry, take short walks around the office, or do some spring gardening. Essentially, just try to move around as much as possible.