EVERETT (CBS) – A man was stabbed to death in Everett late Tuesday night.

It happened on Bradford Terrace around 9 p.m.

The victim, who has not been identified, was in his 50’s. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

In a statement, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie called the stabbing “an apparent homicide.”

There have been no arrests.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.