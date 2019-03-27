



WASHINGTON (CBS) – The FDA is warning pet owners not to feed their dogs certain lots of Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections raw dog food that could contain salmonella.

A consumer complaint prompted inspectors to analyze the product, and three lots tested positive for the bacteria that can make both animals and humans seriously sick.

The lots in question are:

• Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5309(11)181019, manufactured on October 19, 2018

• Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5375(11)181106, manufactured on November 11, 2018

• Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Turkey Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5339(11)181026, manufactured on October 26, 2018

Arrow Reliance, which makes Darwin’s products, was one of four companies that recalled raw dog food for salmonella concerns last year. Federal regulators said six animals died or were sickened, and two children became ill in connection with that outbreak.

Anyone who has the pet food singled out by the FDA should throw it away and clean any surface that it may have contacted.

Read the full notice from the FDA here.