



NASHUA, NH (CBS) – While Wednesday’s whopper Powerball jackpot of $750 million was grabbing the headlines, 30 employees at the Jordan’s Furniture store in Nashua were still thinking about last Saturday’s drawing.

That’s because they won. Not the whole jackpot – but a million dollars.

“I was kind of in shock,” says office worker Sandra Purington.

Sales Manager Rob Walsh had to be reminded that he’d thrown his two bucks into the pool.

“I forgot that I was part of it,” he says, “believe it or not.”

Office Manager Beth Kelley was the keeper of the ticket envelope with the names of 30 co-workers scribbled on it.

“You never think you’re going to win,” she says.

But this morning, those workers made the trek to New Hampshire Lottery headquarters to pick up their shares of the cool million – which works out to roughly $25,000 each after taxes.

They matched five numbers – 24-25-52-60-66 – beating the odds of 11.7 million-to-one.

If their Quick Pick ticket had the Powerball number 5 – instead of 22 – they’d have shared the $625 million jackpot – and almost certain early retirement.

“We were one number away from not being here,” says Walsh.

They’ll all be staying for now, despite a playful call from their famous boss, Elliott Tatelman.

“I’m excited personally,” he told them over the phone, “because based on what just happened I know you don’t need a bonus or a raise this year.”

Everyone laughed.

The amount may not be life changing – but it is a welcome bonus.

“I put it in the bank this afternoon,” says longtime greeter Ruth Masterson. “My late husband played the lottery for most of his life and he only won $40 twice – that was it.”

She’s not the only one now pondering what to do with their winnings – and reliving the moment.

“I had to look at the ticket three or four times,” says Beth Kelley. “I’m like ‘We won! We won! We’ve got all of them but the Powerball. It was awesome.”

No surprise, the employee pool for tonight’s Powerball drawing tripled in size, with the winners hoping for a second lightning strike.