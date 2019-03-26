WALPOLE (CBS) — Firefighters in Walpole were initially called to a house fire on Burrill Street Tuesday. But police became involved shortly thereafter because of what was found inside.

In the home’s basement, at least 194 marijuana plants, said Walpole Police.

Patrick Meleo, 45, was arrested and charged with possession to intent to distribute a Class D substance. He appeared before a judge in Wrentham District Court Tuesday afternoon.

According to court documents, Meleo told police he grew marijuana for medical use but his card had expired. He said he stockpiled the plant for the future and initially denied selling it. When the officer commented on the number of plants, “Meleo stated that because he has reach (sic.) hard times, that he sells it to make ends meet.”

Under Mass. law, Meleo would have been allowed to have six plants in his house.