BOSTON (CBS) — A man in a wheelchair was not hurt after he was spotted in the Prudential Tunnel during rush hour Tuesday morning.

State Police said they received multiple calls around 8:15 a.m. about “a man in a wheelchair in the Tunnel/Route 90 west, at the bottom of the Clarendon Street on ramp into the tunnel.”

The incident was recorded on MassDOT surveillance video in the tunnel, showing the man in the wheelchair in the right lane, along the right wall as traffic went by him.

Eventually, a tow truck driver put on his hazard lights and shielded the man from traffic until first responders arrived.

The man, a 56-year-old from Boston, was transported to Tufts Medical Center for evaluation. State Police said he did not appear to be injured. His name was not made public.

The tow truck driver told WBZ-TV he has never seen anything like this before in his eight years on the job.