



BOSTON (CBS) — Of all the uncertainty that has surrounded the Patriots, one of the expectations was that the team and quarterback Tom Brady would work out a contract extension at some point this offseason. But that does not appear to be the case, at least at the moment.

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, Brady and the Patriots are not currently engaged in extension talks. That could change before OTAs and training camp, but for now, the soon-to-be-42-year-old quarterback will carry his current $27 million cap hit into the new season. It would represent the biggest cap hit the Patriots have ever taken for one player.

Brady has routinely re-worked his deal to lessen his cap hit and tack on a few extra years to his contract, so this could be the first season that he’s getting paid a salary near the top in the NFL (he’d be the fourth highest-paid QB behind Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins and Andrew Luck). And if no new extension is hashed out, Brady would be playing in a “walk year” for the first time in his career.

Brady, along with the Kraft family, have made it pretty clear that No. 12 will be a Patriot for life, so chances are a deal will get worked out at some point. But that news will not be breaking anytime soon.

In 2018, Brady threw for 29 touchdowns and 4,335 yards, completing 65.8 percent of his passes.