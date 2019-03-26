



WILMINGTON (CBS) – Fear not, Market Basket shoppers. The grocery store chain doesn’t believe there are any ghosts at its Wilmington location.

Residents started talking about possible paranormal activity in the Main Street store on a community Facebook page. The post garnered hundreds of comments.

Many locals said they had seen a young woman with light skin, long dark hair and blue eyes wearing traditional Victorian garb. Others laughed off the purported sightings.

In a statement, Market Basket spokesperson Justine Griffin said if there is a ghost, she’s likely just a frugal shopper.

“As far as we know all of our stores are ghost-free. But if there’s anything to it, she’s probably attracted to our Victorian-era prices,” Griffin said.