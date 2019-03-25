Filed Under:Boston News, melissa etheridge, Neil Giraldo, Pat Benatar, Richard Thompson, Tanglewood


LENOX, Mass. (AP) — Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Melissa Etheridge and Richard Thompson have been added to Tanglewood’s 2019 Popular Artist summer series.

The summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra also announced Monday that acoustic rock guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela will join the summer lineup.

Previously announced acts include Brian Wilson, Earth Wind &amp; Fire, Josh Groban, Squeeze and James Taylor.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will share the stage with Melissa Etheridge on Aug. 30.

Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar on October 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA)

Benatar and Giraldo have created 19 Top 40 hits, including “We Belong,” ”Love Is a Battlefield,” and “Promises in The Dark,” sold more than 30 million records worldwide and have four Grammy awards.

The Richard Thompson show is scheduled for June 21, while Rodrigo y Gabriela take the stage June 30.
This story has been corrected to show the announcement was made Monday.

