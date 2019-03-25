Filed Under:Boston News, Dedham, Fatal Crash

DEDHAM (CBS) — A man was killed in a car crash on Washington Street and Route 1 in Dedham Monday. Three cars were involved, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

“The driver of the second car, which evidence suggests had traveled over a portion of traffic island prior to the collisions, was transported to an area hospital,” said the D.A.

Police shut down a part of Washington Street in Dedham after a serious crash Monday morning (WBZ-TV)

The driver of the third car did not need to be transported.

A part of Washington Street near the rotary was closed around 8:30 a.m. Dedham Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

One man was killed in a three-car crash in Dedham Monday (WBZ-TV)

Dedham Police, State Police, and the D.A.’s Office are looking into what caused the crash. No charged have been filed at this time.

The identity of the man killed has not been publicly released yet.

