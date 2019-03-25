



BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston University men’s lacrosse team has a brand new player.

On Monday morning, 5-year-old Patrick Mahoney signed with the team with great fanfare. For the past year and a half, Patrick has been fighting a brain tumor.

Patrick’s mom says being part of the team is giving him new inspiration. He tries to make every game and practice.

“He’s been sort of you know, more of a patient, and now he gets to be special for something other than having cancer and he gets to see what hard work and you know, teammates do for each other,” said Kathleen Kavaney.

Patrick’s mother says he now has lots of big brothers as role models.

Team Impact, which pairs children with serious and chronic illnesses with college athletes, sponsored Monday’s event.