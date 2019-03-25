  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made a trip to Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s pro day. There, he said hello to tight end Irv Smith.

Now, the draft prospect is saying hello back, so to speak.

In the wake of the news of Rob Gronkowski’s retirement, the Alabama Barstool account tweeted a picture of Smith with Belichick and Nick Saban, with the caption, “Gronk retired you say?”

Smith saw the tweet and offered up his own response. He didn’t use any words, but in the world of athletes on Twitter, his choice of eyeball emojis said all that needed to be said.

Last week, Smith shared his excitement via Twitter for having had the chance to meet Belichick.

Smith, 20, is coming off a 44-catch, 710 yards, 7-touchdown season last year with Alabama, earning Second Team All-SEC honors.

He’s 6-foot-2, 242 pounds, and NFL.com’s draft profile of Smith says that he “offers Pro Bowl potential as a well-rounded tight end prospect.”

