BROCKTON (CBS) — An 18-year-old man from Brockton was arrested after Mass. State Police said they found about $42,000 worth of fentanyl in his bedroom. Etimilson Cabral was arrested Friday.

The State Police Gang Unit initially obtained a warrant for Cabral’s car and anyone in it. Around 5:30 p.m., Cabral was pulled over on North Montello Street in Brockton. His license was revoked so he was arrested, State Police said.

When troopers attempted to search him, he tensed, making it impossible. “Troopers and officers brought him back to his home at Albion Street, and after explaining what was happening to the suspect’s father, Cabral was strip searched in private,” said a statement from State Police.

About $470 of suspected fentanyl, $100 of suspected carfentanil, $330 of suspected crack cocaine, a scale, and $340 cash was found on him, State Police said.

“Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid many times more powerful than heroin. Carfentanil, in turn, is an opioid that is many times more powerful than fentanyl.”

Hours later, a search warrant for Cabral’s bedroom was obtained. Within a safe, State Police found “423 grams of suspected fentanyl with an approximate street value of $42,300, 87 grams of suspected cocaine with an approximate street value of $8,700, and $308 in US currency.”

There was also “five rounds of .25 caliber ammunition and six additional electronic scales.”

Cabral was taken to the Brockton Police Station and charged with possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute, trafficking carfentanil, possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute, trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl more than 10 grams, unlawful possession of ammunition, and operating after license suspension.

He will be arraigned in Brockton District Court Monday.