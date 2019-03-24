  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – A young German shepherd that was returned after initially being adopted to a family visited the Pet Parade on Sunday.

The dog is up for adoption through the German Shepherd Resource and Rescue Center.

A dog up for adoption through German Shepherd Resource and Rescue Center. (WBZ-TV)

The young dog is enthusiastic, but unsure in some environments. Because of that, a family that is experienced with shepherds and understands he needs training would ideal.

A home would a big yard and not young children would be ideal.

For more information visit Germanshepherdcenter.org.

