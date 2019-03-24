BOSTON (CBS) – A young German shepherd that was returned after initially being adopted to a family visited the Pet Parade on Sunday.

The dog is up for adoption through the German Shepherd Resource and Rescue Center.

The young dog is enthusiastic, but unsure in some environments. Because of that, a family that is experienced with shepherds and understands he needs training would ideal.

A home would a big yard and not young children would be ideal.

For more information visit Germanshepherdcenter.org.