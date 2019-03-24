BOSTON (CBS) – In 2020, Boston will host the NAACP national convention. It marks the first time the event will be held in the city in 38 years.

Tanisha Sullivan, president of the NAACP Boston chapter, joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss the importance of Boston hosting the national convention.

“We are excited about the national association coming to Boston in 2020,” she said. “We have a thorny history, a thorny past, some might say a thorny present when it comes to racial relations here in Boston. But I do think it’s important to note, we aren’t the Boston of the 30s, we aren’t the Boston of the 70s or even the 80s. There has been progress as one would expect with any progressive city.”

NAACP Boston President Tanisha Sullivan

Sullivan said the convention will allow for key discussions to be held in the months ahead of the 2020 presidential elections.

“There are still issues that we face here in the City of Boston,” she said. “We’re looking forward to Boston serving as a fine backdrop to the conversations that will occur at the national convention.”