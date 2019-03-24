



BOSTON (CBS) — Attorney General William Barr released a summary of Robert Mueller’s investigation to lawmakers Sunday. Many lawmakers, including Massachusetts senators and representatives, are still calling for the entire report to be released.

Congress voted 420-0 to release the full Mueller report. Not a "summary" from his handpicked Attorney General. AG Barr, make the full report public. Immediately. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 24, 2019

The letter quoted Mueller saying “while this does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

It also said, “The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.”

You should not write a book report from Cliff’s Notes, and Congress should not make any final determinations from one summary. We need the full Mueller report and underlying documents. I want to read it all and so do the American people. Make it public. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) March 24, 2019

Every American deserves to know how our country was attacked and how our leaders responded. Only then can we restore our collective confidence in our system. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) March 24, 2019

My response to Attorney General Barr's summary of Special Counsel's Mueller's report. pic.twitter.com/P0r5Q83Viu — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) March 24, 2019

Congresswoman Lori Trahan released a statement saying in part, “Attorney General Barr’s letter and his initial summary does not change the fact that Congress and the American people must be able to review Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s full report. This matter is too serious to accept only a brief explanation from a hand-picked appointee of the President, the subject of the investigation.”