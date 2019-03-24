BOSTON (CBS) — Attorney General William Barr released a summary of Robert Mueller’s investigation to lawmakers Sunday. Many lawmakers, including Massachusetts senators and representatives, are still calling for the entire report to be released.
The letter quoted Mueller saying “while this does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”
It also said, “The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.”
Congresswoman Lori Trahan released a statement saying in part, “Attorney General Barr’s letter and his initial summary does not change the fact that Congress and the American people must be able to review Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s full report. This matter is too serious to accept only a brief explanation from a hand-picked appointee of the President, the subject of the investigation.”