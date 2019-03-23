The conversation started in a community Facebook page, where many locals reported seeing a young woman with light skin, long dark hair, blue eyes and dressed in traditional Victorian garb. The post has more than 100 comments, with some sharing similar experiences and others laughing at the notion.
“If the rumors are true, it makes this Market Basket a lot more interesting,” said one shopper.
So what would a so-called ghost be doing at a grocery store? Maybe shopping for some “booberries,” or hitting the frozen section for “I Scream.” Too much? Okay.
“It’s silly,” one woman told WBZ. She’s among many non-believers in the scary specter.
One Market Basket employee was even spotted in a “Ghostbusters” hat — making light of the town gossip.
The rumor provided a laugh for many, and 7-year-old Breannen has the answer for anyone who may encounter the ghost: stand still. “They just like go right through you,” she said. “Because they’re ghosts!”
More than likely the land had a ghost on it long before the Market Basket was built. If Market Basket would like to get to the bottom of what’s going on, they should contact Whaling City Ghosts, I’m the founder, Luann. Either way, I bet if you looked at what was there before Market Basket, you might just get to the bottom of what’s haunting the produce section! :D
There are no ghosts! Please keep grounded in reality!
The land Market Basket in Wilmington, MA was built on was once farm land. This Spirit is walking the land it lived on. My other half grew up in Wilmington, his family farm was in Wilmington. Luann was correct, look at the owners of the land, or those who lived near there.
Was it looking for ghost peppers?