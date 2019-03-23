  • WBZ TV

RANDOLPH (CBS) – Police have arrested a man they say shot and broke the window of a bank with a BB gun, and they said he may be responsible for more than 20 acts of recent vandalism in Randolph.

Police responded to a broken window alarm at the Bank of Canton on North Main Street on Friday night. An investigation led them to a local restaurant, where they uncovered a BB gun and arrested Chad Bornstein, 30, of Randolph. He is charged with malicious damage to property over $1,200.

Chad Bornstein. (Photo credit: Randolph Police Department)

After executing a search warrant of a Nelson Drive residence late Friday evening, police said they suspect Bornstein of additional property damage and vandalism around town in recent months. Since January, there have been more than 20 cases of property damage and vandalism in the North Main Street area of Randolph. No one was injured in any of the incidents.

Police say additional charges are likely. Bornstein is being held on $1,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned Monday at Quincy District Court.

