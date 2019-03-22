



SUDBURY (CBS) – This could make grocery shopping less of a chore – the Whole Foods in Sudbury wants to serve beer and wine to customers while they shop.

In a letter to the town’s Board of Selectmen, supermarket representatives write that “Whole Foods enjoys being a part of the Sudbury community and is always looking for new and innovative ways to serve its customers.” They’re seeking a restaurant pouring liquor license for the Boston Post Road location, but the town doesn’t have any more available.

The MetroWest Daily news reports that some selectmen are concerned about the “shop while you drink” concept, but others think it could increase traffic to nearby stores that are in need of customers.

Whole Foods does serve alcohol at other locations across the country, but not in Massachusetts yet.