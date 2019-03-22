  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Friday is National Puppy Day and to celebrate, four young pups looking for their forever homes visited WBZ-TV.

The puppies are currently in the care of Shultz’s Guest House in Dedham. Are all about 3 to 4 months old, rescued from high-volume shelters in Tennessee.

Private is a 3-month-old male mixed breed. He weighs about 12 pounds and comes from a litter of nine.

Private (Photo credit: Shutlz’s Guest House)

Cooper is a 3-month-old male mixed breed weighing about 15 pounds. He has two older sisters, but they are a little too tough on their baby brother.

Ron is a 3-month old mixed breed weighing about 22 pounds. He’s one of four male puppies, all described as smart and loyal.

Ron (Photo credit: Shutlz’s Guest House)

Sugar Baby is a 4-month-old lab mix. She comes from a litter of eight.

Sugar Baby. (Photo credit: Shutlz’s Guest House)

For adoption information, click here.

